Zendaya serves acting aces in ‘Challengers’
Actress pushes herself on and off the court to portray character who doesn’t care about you liking her, doesn’t ask for forgiveness but demands success
05 May 2024 - 00:00
Zendaya enters the chic Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills in a sporty blue mini with white trim and tie, evocative of a smart, designer tennis dress. This has been a theme in all her press dress choices to promote her new film Challengers. Her honey blonde hair has been pulled into a Jane Fonda high ponytail that falls in cascading curls from her crown. The Euphoria actress set the bar into the stratosphere with her ensembles during the Dune 2 international launch, making fashion aficionados drool at her eclectic and impressive style. ..
