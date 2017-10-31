What our style experts REALLY thought about SA Fashion Week

NOTHEMBA MKHONDO, FEATURES WRITER

As the last local fashion week of the year, the energy at South African Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 was at an all time high.

Watching the new season shows unfold on the runway reaffirmed my belief that young designers and menswear designers are the true heroes of the AW18 season — and the year as a whole. They continually step up to the plate with collections worthy of international audiences.

This season Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi held their spot as two of my favourite young designers with their vibrant and playful, yet wearable collections.

Floyd Avenue, De Mil and d.o.p.e also didn't disappoint, showing us that menswear designers have a lot to offer to the growing local fashion industry.

Woolworths Style by SA remained a highlight of SA Fashion Week, more so this season with the addition of Droomer and Sindiso Khumalo to the lineup.