What our style experts REALLY thought about SA Fashion Week
The Sunday Times Fashion team's pick of standout shows at SAFW AW18
NOTHEMBA MKHONDO, FEATURES WRITER
As the last local fashion week of the year, the energy at South African Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 was at an all time high.
Watching the new season shows unfold on the runway reaffirmed my belief that young designers and menswear designers are the true heroes of the AW18 season — and the year as a whole. They continually step up to the plate with collections worthy of international audiences.
This season Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi held their spot as two of my favourite young designers with their vibrant and playful, yet wearable collections.
Floyd Avenue, De Mil and d.o.p.e also didn't disappoint, showing us that menswear designers have a lot to offer to the growing local fashion industry.
Woolworths Style by SA remained a highlight of SA Fashion Week, more so this season with the addition of Droomer and Sindiso Khumalo to the lineup.
KHOMOTSO MOLOTO, FASHION EDITOR
The first day of SAFW AW18 ended on a high with the Woolworths Style by SA show featuring captivating collections by local designers such as Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi.
A few new brands were introduced to the Style by SA mix - including Ephymol, Droomer and Gert Johan Coetzee - which brought about a great sense of diversity.
That said, the menswear collections seemed to be much stronger all round than the womenwear showings this season.
Ephymol was one of my favourites: think perfect 1970s-inspired suits, warm earthy tones and just the right amount of prints.
Newcomer Watermelon Social Club was another fave with their perfectly-tailored trousers and hypnotising prints.
SHARON BECKER, FASHION DIRECTOR
Thebe Magugu started Fashion Week off on a high note with his solo collection of feminine and irresistibly wearable silhouettes.
Andrew Chandler’s return to the runway with Beware The Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing didn’t disappoint with its rich textured fabrication and draping detailing.
In fact, the menswear collections were a highlight of the week with both Beware The Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing and Floyd Avenue making to the top of my list of favourite shows.
