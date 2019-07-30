The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Claws out as Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue but stays off the cover

30 July 2019 - 14:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Meghan Markle said appearing on the cover of Vogue would 'appear boastful' but she guest edited the September issue with the theme 'Forces for Change' and selected 15 women whom she thinks embody this.
Meghan Markle said appearing on the cover of Vogue would 'appear boastful' but she guest edited the September issue with the theme 'Forces for Change' and selected 15 women whom she thinks embody this.
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Meghan Markle's guest editing of British Vogue's September issue has been clouded by backlash and criticism. 

Some have questioned her choice of the women that feature on the issue's cover, while journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan criticised the Duchess of Sussex for having time for Vogue but not for meeting US president Donald Trump.

"Two months ago, Meghan was reportedly too busy caring for her baby to meet the president of her own country on his state visit to the UK. Now we discover that she was preoccupied with the birth of another elitist production - Vogue magazine."

It's been rewarding, says Meghan Markle on guest-editing British Vogue

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, has guest edited the September issue of iconic fashion magazine British Vogue, which will see her in "candid ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Meghan declined being featured on the cover, apparently saying that it would appear "boastful", reported E!News.

The title of the cover is "Forces for Change" and she selected 15 women she admires and whom she thinks embody this. 

PureWow and Newsweek report that her use of the word "boastful" landed her in trouble, after it appeared she was shading Kate Middleton, who appeared in the magazine's centenary cover in 2016. 

On social media, she has received a thrashing.

Some, however, defended her and said her decision to guest edit the magazine shows that she has more to offer than her looks and her status. 

The women who made the cover include actors Yara Shahidi and Gemma Chan as well as New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Buckingham Palace denies 'strict' rules for neighbours issued by Prince Harry and Meghan

Buckingham Palace has denied claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a set of guidelines to neighbours outlining protocol when meeting the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Beyoncé meets Meghan Markle at Lion King premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, joined Beyoncé and Jay-Z for a star-studded night out at the European premiere of The ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: who is the bigger fashion influencer?

While Kate Middleton has been wielding her own considerable influence over fashion trends for years now, Meghan Markle's arrival among the Royal ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. SA’s got its first insect restaurant and yes, people are actually eating there Food
  2. Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress has been turned into R15k sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Growing a beard is cool but be warned, T&Cs apply The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Eagle tears snake apart and eats it while it's still alive Travel
  5. Want to spice up your sex life as a couple? Here's an app for that Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X