Claws out as Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue but stays off the cover

Meghan Markle's guest editing of British Vogue's September issue has been clouded by backlash and criticism.

Some have questioned her choice of the women that feature on the issue's cover, while journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan criticised the Duchess of Sussex for having time for Vogue but not for meeting US president Donald Trump.

"Two months ago, Meghan was reportedly too busy caring for her baby to meet the president of her own country on his state visit to the UK. Now we discover that she was preoccupied with the birth of another elitist production - Vogue magazine."