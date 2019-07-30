Claws out as Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue but stays off the cover
Meghan Markle's guest editing of British Vogue's September issue has been clouded by backlash and criticism.
Some have questioned her choice of the women that feature on the issue's cover, while journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan criticised the Duchess of Sussex for having time for Vogue but not for meeting US president Donald Trump.
"Two months ago, Meghan was reportedly too busy caring for her baby to meet the president of her own country on his state visit to the UK. Now we discover that she was preoccupied with the birth of another elitist production - Vogue magazine."
Meghan declined being featured on the cover, apparently saying that it would appear "boastful", reported E!News.
The title of the cover is "Forces for Change" and she selected 15 women she admires and whom she thinks embody this.
PureWow and Newsweek report that her use of the word "boastful" landed her in trouble, after it appeared she was shading Kate Middleton, who appeared in the magazine's centenary cover in 2016.
On social media, she has received a thrashing.
#MeghanMarkle has finally hit Narcissism Platinum Level. I don’t think it is actually possible to be more of a Narcissist than her. Congratulations Meg. If there was an Award for Global Lifetime Achievement in Narcissim - you’d OWN that award 🥇— BananaBaroness 🌸 (@BananaBaroness) July 29, 2019
Why isn't HM The Queen included on the cover of September's Vogue, @RoyalFamily? Her Majesty is the perfect role model: like many of us she had no choice but to do the job she was given. The ultimate in grace & discretion for 70+ years. Doubters, watch https://t.co/sVpISnxyCQ pic.twitter.com/0yx5LvRa1b— Christina Hollis (@ChristinaBooks) July 29, 2019
Some, however, defended her and said her decision to guest edit the magazine shows that she has more to offer than her looks and her status.
Meghan didn't want to be on the cover of British Vogue. She wanted to be the guest editor.— Anne Boleyn (@TudorChick1501) July 29, 2019
She's not just a pretty face. She's a brain. She's a hard worker. She's a boss.
Slay.❤❤❤ #MeghanMarkle
The women who made the cover include actors Yara Shahidi and Gemma Chan as well as New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.