Buckingham Palace denies 'strict' rules for neighbours issued by Prince Harry and Meghan

29 July 2019 - 11:36 By Jessica Levitt
Prince Harry and Meghan have denied asking for protocol rules to be implemented.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has denied claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a set of guidelines to neighbours outlining protocol when meeting the royals, which include not asking to meet baby Archie and stroking their dogs.

Daily Mail reported neighbours were up in arms after the rules were given to them at an estate meeting.

"We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully. We aren't told how to behave around the queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her," the publication quoted one person as saying.

But Buckingham Palace has denied knowing anything about the meeting and the so-called rules imposed on Harry and Meghan's behalf.

It comes after Meghan attended Wimbledon and guests tweeted how they were banned from taking pictures of her or even near her.

Metro reported that Hasan Hasanov was told not to take pictures of Meghan, even though images show that he was taking a selfie of himself with the court in the background.

The demands have been criticised by members of the public, who say the royals have never implemented photo policies like this before.

