The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Keeping up with Bonang — and the Kardashians

The country’s biggest social media star — and the two sisters in the Kardashian brood — launched new lines in South Africa this week

13 November 2022 - 00:00

Ever wanted to walk in Queen B’s shoes? Or break out in a sweat looking like Kylie and Kendall Jenner?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | After saving Grace with a bath, it’s time to celebrate Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Bravery, excellence and the man in black — Karl Lagerfeld — all in a ... Lifestyle
  3. Beauty industry finally embracing every shade of beautiful — from caramel to ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. RECIPE | Easy Tupperware-friendly cheesecake that will win anyone over Food
  2. Nando’s ‘track your sides and dessert’ jab gets tongues wagging Food
  3. Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone Lifestyle
  4. This is SA's record-breaking R290 million home Home & Gardening
  5. Enjoy a chic festive season with great Leroy Merlin Black Friday extended deals Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm