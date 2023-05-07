South African hatmaker’s design on the world stage at coronation
From a fascinator fit for a queen, to Champagne toasts, kilts and lavish high teas — how South Africa marked the crowning of King Charles III
07 May 2023 - 00:01
The intricate handiwork of a Johannesburg society milliner was showcased to the world at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday when Queen Masenate Seeiso of Lesotho wore a fascinator he designed for the event...
South African hatmaker’s design on the world stage at coronation
From a fascinator fit for a queen, to Champagne toasts, kilts and lavish high teas — how South Africa marked the crowning of King Charles III
The intricate handiwork of a Johannesburg society milliner was showcased to the world at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday when Queen Masenate Seeiso of Lesotho wore a fascinator he designed for the event...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos