Uniqlo sues Shein in Japan claiming imitation of shoulder bag

17 January 2024 - 09:00 By Rocky Swift
Online retailer Shein, said to be seeking China's permission to list in the United States, opened a permanent showroom in Tokyo in late 2022, its first in the world.
Image: DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

Fast Retailing said on Tuesday its Uniqlo unit filed a lawsuit in Japan against the operators of Shein, claiming the Chinese fashion company copied its round mini shoulder bag.

The petition was filed on December 28 in the Tokyo District Court against Roadget Business Pte, Fashion Choice Pte, and Shein Japan, Fast Retailing said in a statement.

The Japanese company is seeking "immediate cessation of sales of the imitation products and compensation for damages incurred," it said.

The round mini bag sells for 1,500 yen (R193) in Japan, according to Uniqlo's website.

Fast Retailing, Japan's biggest clothing seller, has more Uniqlo outlets in China than in its home market.

A Shein representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:

How Shein outgrew Zara and H&M and pioneered fast fashion 2.0

Shein accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global fast fashion market in 2022.
1 month ago

Shein seeks Beijing’s blessing for planned US float

Fashion company set to face more scrutiny in American election year.
Business Times
3 days ago
