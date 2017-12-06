Chef aims to give South African food the same clout as international fare

Shisa nyama, says a steely-eyed Nompumelelo Mqwebu, is not the definition of African cuisine.

Chef, food writer and co-ordinator of the annual Mzansi International Culinary Festival, Mqwebu speaks with authority.

For years she has been on a quest to share her knowledge of local food practices and ingredients. The tangible result, her cookbook, Through the Eyes of an African Chef, launched recently.

Her goal, she says, "is to introduce South African cuisine for both home and professional restaurant cooking. It's time to prove that South African cuisine can rub shoulders with the plethora of international food currently served in our restaurants."

Mqwebu, who grew up in the Durban township of Umlazi, was influenced by her father and grandmother.

Her father was a cook on ships who instilled in his children a sense of "culinary adventure".

Her Xhosa grandmother, Noluthando MaGaqa Kunene, married a Swazi national and moved to Pietermaritzburg. She opened a restaurant where her husband, a translator in the High Court, would arrive each lunch hour with all his colleagues.

"Gogo instructed me in the importance of growing your own food. She influenced my love for food and culture," says Mqwebu, whose recipe for isijingi - pumpkin pudding - is a direct tribute to her grandmother.

Her intention is as much to honour the past as it is to propel traditional cuisine into the future. Cuisine around the world, she says, takes the ideas of previous generations and moves them forward.

It is how her memory of coming home from school during winter to a warm bowl of sweet, mashed pumpkin thickened with a little maize meal became a more sophisticated dessert: pumpkin, honey, cinnamon and cream, garnished with berries.

"I tell people that my recipe came from my granny but I had to have it express me as a chef today. The younger generation needs a different expression - I want to reach them. You can have indigenous food and still be trendy."

Hence sugar cane granita, marula sorbet, butternut soufflé and samp risotto.