Michelin-star chef breaks bread with celeb guests in new ‘JAN RSVP’ season
Chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen returns to the small screen where he invites celebs to share their family traditions and secret recipes
02 October 2022 - 00:00
In the new season of his popular TV show called JAN RSVP, instead of focusing on location as he did in the previous series, South African Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen concentrates on personalities and celebrities. ..
