Take a load off: get your meal sorted in minutes with the Mr D app

20 December 2022 - 08:29
Sponsored
Image: Supplied/Getty Images via Mr D

When it comes to the demands of life, choosing what to eat next should be hassle-free. 

Thanks to Mr D, you have unlimited options of exotic cuisines from around the world, snacks, treats and a drink cart — all in the palm of your hand, and the leading on-demand delivery brand allows you to pay for the order immediately.  

The option to order food from anywhere at any time is more than just a convenient service; from the selection to ordering, paying and then delivery, MR D offers an easy, seamless experience.

Effort vs enjoyment

For many, life is a constant juggling act of work, school, traffic and unpredictable load-shedding schedules. You could be using your time to do things you enjoy, such as spending time with family, hitting the gym or simply putting your feet up — having the choice to get mealtimes sorted takes the weight off your shoulders. Even the unexpected won’t dampen dinnertime, because meals can be ordered and delivered in minutes without a single worry.

There’s something for everyone

It’s not only family meals that can be delivered; Mr D takes all the effort out of prepping party-ready meals and snacks, so you can focus on being the perfect host. 

Image: Supplied

With a few simple taps you can: discover a world of dining choices, set your location, and pay for and track your order seamlessly and effortlessly. You’ll always know exactly where your meals are and when you can expect the doorbell to ring.

There’s always a deal on demand

Looking to stretch your money a bit further? Mr D has you covered with daily promotions and discounts, so you can enjoy more for less. Mr D also offers safe, contactless deliveries with enhanced hygiene policies, giving you peace of mind to enjoy each and every bite.

Tap on the Mr D app to take a tantalising journey through your options, because mealtimes should always be “woohoo” moments. It doesn’t matter what you’re in the mood for — Italian delights, a convenient curry, an Asian taste explosion or something to satisfy your sweet tooth — Mr D is your dinnertime delivery winner. 

For more on Mr D’s quest to conquer effort, check out Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Mr D delivery app is available on the App Store, Google Play and AppGallery.

This article was paid for by Mr D.

