My breast cancer journey
And to the lady (I was too groggy to recall her name) from a breast cancer support group who popped in hours after my surgery with great words of comfort and a prosthesis that became my lifeline, I say, thank you
22 October 2023 - 00:00
Late last year I found myself standing beside my bedroom window in the afternoon, a glorious, sunny Highveld day, the garden full of emerald green hues and pretty flowers. It was a view I cherished and so I should have been at peace, except I was feeling a little uneasy about the task before me. I stood there topless, my left arm folded across my torso, my hand cupping my right breast, my head tilted down looking at the reconstruction of it, which had happened seven years earlier...
