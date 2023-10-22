Food

My breast cancer journey

And to the lady (I was too groggy to recall her name) from a breast cancer support group who popped in hours after my surgery with great words of comfort and a prosthesis that became my lifeline, I say, thank you

22 October 2023 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist

Late last year I found myself standing beside my bedroom window in the afternoon, a glorious, sunny Highveld day, the garden full of emerald green hues and pretty flowers. It was a view I cherished and so I should have been at peace, except I was feeling a little uneasy about the task before me. I stood there topless, my left arm folded across my torso, my hand cupping my right breast, my head tilted down looking at the reconstruction of it, which had happened seven years earlier...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Do the funky chicken Lifestyle
  2. When life goes to the dogs Lifestyle
  3. No muddling along when meddling like Mendel Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 22 to 28 Lifestyle
  5. What's a rugby final without a braai? Food

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...