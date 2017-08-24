Study co-author‚ Professor Børge Nordestgaard from the University of Copenhagen‚ said: “The results of a new study seriously contradict the assumption that high levels of HDL in the blood are only a good thing.

“These results radically change the way we understand 'good' cholesterol‚” said Nordestgaard.

“Doctors like myself have been used to congratulating patients who had a very high level of HDL in their blood. But we should no longer do so.”

Very low HDL in the blood is also a risk.

The researchers found “excessive mortality” associated with people with extremely low levels of HDL.

They analysed data from more than 100‚000 people for an average of six years and their results were based on about 10‚000 deaths.

Nevertheless further investigation was needed to reach any conclusions about very high HDL and mortality‚ the authors noted.