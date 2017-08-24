Crepe and waffles shop adds Belgian flavour to the mall experience
Rather Tart makes great migration from foodie markets to Morningview Shopping Centre
Shopping centres are necessary evils and there's hardly a reason to get excited about spending more time than necessary in a mall.
So when a coffee shop opens its doors in a mall and declares itself to serve "the best crepes and Belgian waffles in Joburg", it begs checking out. By looks and location Rather Tart in the Morningview Shopping Centre is run-of-the-mill. It's a small space, so tables spill on to the walkway that looks out on an uninspiring parking lot.
Inside, a gorgeous floral feature wall is a saving grace. Try getting a seat at the counter so you can watch the team turn batter into crispy waffle yumminess or hypnotise you as batter is spread on to a circular hot plate and transformed into discs of deliciousness, ready for toppings of your choice.
It's this that has got Sandton's "let's meet for coffee" crowd excited. Rather Tart has been a regular at the foodie markets like Neighbourgoods and Fourways Farmers Market for some time but opened in this permanent location this past autumn.
Staff are attentive and friendly, and the owner (who also owns the samoosa takeaway joint next door) checks in too. They're happy to recommend their favourites, but everything sounds enticing.
The chocolate hazelnut and banana waffle served with ice-cream or cream gets the thumbs up. It's a decadent portion that arrives as a feast for the eyes.
The waffles hit the mark of being crunchy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. The deep square wells of the waffle (very Belgian) are perfect to fill with sweet toppings that include everything from a dusting of icing sugar to ogura, a sweetened red bean paste and cream. For savoury options try the zucchini and cheddar. It's a basic combination that works - crisp but cheesy and moist inside without being soggy.
Their crepes come off the crepe-maker perfectly thin and become pliable envelopes for cinnamon and sugar or creamed spinach and butternut with toasted pumpkin seeds.
The Rather Tart menu is still under construction, so listed combos that sound divine (like haloumi and spinach or panko crumbed chicken with Tabasco maple syrup or crème brûlée and lemon curd with fresh cream and poppy seeds) are toppings that exist in ink, but not the kitchen. Staff promise that the expanded menu will be available by the time summer rolls round.
In the meantime, there's the existing menu to work through and it promises to banish any Banting tendencies you may harbour. The French tarts and quiches look worthy of a second or third visit and a bonus is that the coffee is rich and flavourful. It all goes a long way to take the tedium out of running errands at the mall - that's good news.
TIP -OFFS
What to eat: Waffles of any kind - the deep wells, typical of Belgian waffles, make it a perfect crispy base for whatever topping you choose.
What to drink: Their cappuccino is good.
Who you'll see: Sweet-tooth addicts, those on Banting cheat days, families with satisfied kids, and those capitalising on free wi-fi.
Could be better: Menu offerings and what the kitchen delivers need to be in sync.
Be sure to try: Something sweet - if you eat with your eyes first, the sweet offerings dazzle.
You'll love: The floral accent wall; also watching batter being swirled on a hot plate.
Address: Shop 8A, Morning View Shopping Centre, South Road, Sandton
Hours: Mon to Sat 7am - 7pm; Sun 7am - 5pm.
