Crepe and waffles shop adds Belgian flavour to the mall experience

Shopping centres are necessary evils and there's hardly a reason to get excited about spending more time than necessary in a mall.

So when a coffee shop opens its doors in a mall and declares itself to serve "the best crepes and Belgian waffles in Joburg", it begs checking out. By looks and location Rather Tart in the Morningview Shopping Centre is run-of-the-mill. It's a small space, so tables spill on to the walkway that looks out on an uninspiring parking lot.

Inside, a gorgeous floral feature wall is a saving grace. Try getting a seat at the counter so you can watch the team turn batter into crispy waffle yumminess or hypnotise you as batter is spread on to a circular hot plate and transformed into discs of deliciousness, ready for toppings of your choice.