Creating a space that feels like home: how The Nest Space has made yoga inclusive
With their curated offering of yoga and alternative healing which draws from African knowledge, Anesu Mbizvo and Banesa Tseki are changing the face of wellness
05 May 2024 - 00:00
As with anything in life, yoga has its stereotypes. What it looks like to you, depends on your perspective. But two women are working to change this by creating a yoga and wellness space that’s inclusive and diverse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.