'We don't appreciate our own' - Twitter slams naysayers after Meghan Markle buys jeans from Tshepo

Tweeps have taken time to reflect on the negativity Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo the JeanMaker was subjected to when he introduced his brand on social media last year. This after he announced that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, came to his Newtown studio on Monday to collect the pair of jeans she ordered four weeks ago.

He announced the news via his Instagram and Twitter pages. Twitter particularly criticised the pricing of his denims, saying they were too expensive for a start-up business.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, he said while his business journey has been both exciting and challenging, having Meghan Markle as his customer means it is time to expand and dominate globally. He also gifted her with dungarees for Baby Archie, which Meghan was thrilled by.

“She was so excited to come into the studio, she was excited to meet the team and her eyes popped when she saw Archie's jeans. I saw a mother who loves her child.”

On Twitter, people are checking themselves. Here's a glimpse into the responses: