'We don't appreciate our own' - Twitter slams naysayers after Meghan Markle buys jeans from Tshepo
Tweeps have taken time to reflect on the negativity Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo the JeanMaker was subjected to when he introduced his brand on social media last year. This after he announced that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, came to his Newtown studio on Monday to collect the pair of jeans she ordered four weeks ago.
He announced the news via his Instagram and Twitter pages. Twitter particularly criticised the pricing of his denims, saying they were too expensive for a start-up business.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, he said while his business journey has been both exciting and challenging, having Meghan Markle as his customer means it is time to expand and dominate globally. He also gifted her with dungarees for Baby Archie, which Meghan was thrilled by.
“She was so excited to come into the studio, she was excited to meet the team and her eyes popped when she saw Archie's jeans. I saw a mother who loves her child.”
On Twitter, people are checking themselves. Here's a glimpse into the responses:
Now that Meghan Markle is recognizing Tshepo Jeans everyone has come out to post their fake support towards Tshepo "This is the content I signed up for" you say?— Nandi🔥Cakes (@CakesNandi) October 1, 2019
South Africans are self-hating twisted maniacs who always seek western validation to embrace our Africaness.
"who is going to buy Jeans called #Tshepo? "— uGugu (@uGuguM1) October 1, 2019
Your dreams are valid and don't let anyone tell you otherwise!!!#TuesdayMotivation
Typical South Africans. It seems our worth is only valid if a foreigner says so. Tshepo Jeans have been in our streets for years & he trends today because a British bought from him. Sad really. Apartheid has damaged us. We really don't appreciate our own pic.twitter.com/Mz2Btqis2r— Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) October 1, 2019
So are you now going to view Tshepo's jeans differently now that Meghan and Archie owns them. Phela some of you are good at undermining things until your favs endorse it.— Zₑₑ (@Zethu1119) October 1, 2019
So so proud of this moment. They didn’t believe you could until you did ♥️✨— MaKhumalo® (@_PhilaK) September 30, 2019
The same people who were throwing negative comments about Tshepo Jeans are the same people who are trying to act all cool now.... Social media standards will kill y'all.— my views (@DondaSthembiso) October 1, 2019
I hope all the people who told you that your product is too expensive I.e. the people who are NOT your target market, now know who is 🥰— Tsholofelo Mabunda (@Tsholoify) September 30, 2019
Ahhh... Remember when people laughed and asked who will where jeans with the name Tshepo on it? Look at that! The Duchess herself @TshepoJeans 💜💜💜 https://t.co/M9i2TI7lkE— Sadiyya Absalom 🇿🇦 (@SadiaAbsalom) October 2, 2019
😭😭♥️♥️♥️ "who would buy jeans with the name Tshepo on them". Rha!! https://t.co/lDFupwEMmS— DIOR🕶️ (@_Sammy_Sam__) September 30, 2019