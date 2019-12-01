Leaf it to Wildcat's plant rental service to green up your office in style

It's time to ditch those dusty, drab and dated pot plants in favour of sexy metal planters filled with an ever-changing assortment of lush greenery

Cast your mind to the current corporate and hospitality plant scene: considerable budget goes to flower arrangements and potted plants that have to contend with neglect, poor lighting and the constant blast of air-conditioning.



And honestly, the plants themselves are hideous - varieties deemed "unkillable", so dated you'd never put them in your own lounge. Think: peace lily and bamboo palm...