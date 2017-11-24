6 easy hacks to make your fresh flowers last longer

Filling a house with bouquets of flowers sounds beautiful in concept, but when they start to fall over (or even worse, smell), it can be a real let-down.

It’s unfortunate, but cut flowers can’t last forever. Luckily, there are some ways to keep flowers alive for longer – flower hacks, if you will.

Here are some of our favourites:

1. TRIM, AND TRIM AGAIN

Always try to cut stems at a 45-degree angle; this will increase the surface area for water intake, so your blooms stay well-hydrated.

Just keep in mind that it only takes a few seconds for a stem to dry up, so if you’re changing water, trim and trim again.

2. TOP UP THE WATER

Water is key to plant survival (well, anything survival, really), so you need to check your flowers daily, as some drink up their dose more quickly than others. Also, the more flowers in the arrangement, the more water you’ll need.

Water quality does matter. Some flowers which are more delicate survive better with filtered water.