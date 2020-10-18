Re-imagining retail: two new Jozi stores that are raising the game
Always Welcome and Botanicus — both in Hyde Park shopping centre — buck the retail formula in stylish and innovative ways
18 October 2020 - 00:00
ALWAYS WELCOME
Always Welcome (https://www.facebook.com/alwayswelcomestore/) is a design co-operative and “nomadic retail” concept founded by furniture, homeware and lifestyle designers, together with Garreth van Niekerk and Alan Hayward from creative consultancy Coraltree Projects...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.