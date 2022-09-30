Set your table with pride with special Chaka Chaka homeware collection

As we celebrate our rich and diverse cultural heritage this month, we are always excited to see brands collaborate to make this event memorable and timeless.
One of these would have to be the Chaka Chaka homeware collection by Woolworths in collaboration with local icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka — a beautiful monochrome limited-edition of porcelain crockery that is sure to bring a lot more style and a sense of pride to your home dining experiences for years to come.
Inspired by patterns and materials commonly found in African attire, featuring the traditional crown and neck piece, give this collection historical significance. It features a tasteful black and white portrait of the singer/songwriter with accents of gold.
Image: Supllied
Image: Supplied
“The Chaka Chaka limited-edition homeware range will add depth to any setting from contemporary to more traditional,” shares Youves Govender, Woolworths GM of homeware and beauty.
“This collection represents quality. It is decorative but functional, so it’s suitable for daily use as well as special events.”
Created by the singer for every home, this 100% porcelain collection consists of a mug, cup and saucer, creamer jug, sugar bowl, teapot, salad bowl and charger plate, as well as a 12-piece dinner set with four dinner plates, side plates and dessert bowls each. All pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe.
Start collecting now by popping into your nearest Woolies homeware store, downloading the Woolies app or shopping online at woolworths.com.
