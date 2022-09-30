Home & Gardening

Set your table with pride with special Chaka Chaka homeware collection

Feast your eyes on this beautiful limited-edition collection by Woolworths in collaboration with Yvonne Chaka Chaka

30 September 2022 - 09:00 By Leana Schoeman
The Chaka Chaka homeware limited-edition collection by Yvonne Chaka Chaka for Woolworths.
The Chaka Chaka homeware limited-edition collection by Yvonne Chaka Chaka for Woolworths.
Image: Supllied

As we celebrate our rich and diverse cultural heritage this month, we are always excited to see brands collaborate to make this event memorable and timeless.

One of these would have to be the Chaka Chaka homeware collection by Woolworths in collaboration with local icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka — a beautiful monochrome limited-edition of porcelain crockery that is sure to bring a lot more style and a sense of pride to your home dining experiences for years to come. 

Inspired by patterns and materials commonly found in African attire, featuring the traditional crown and neck piece, give this collection historical significance. It features a tasteful black and white portrait of the singer/songwriter with accents of gold.

The Chaka Chaka 12-piece dinner set costs R1,398, and salad bowl is R299, available in-store or online at woolworths.com
The Chaka Chaka 12-piece dinner set costs R1,398, and salad bowl is R299, available in-store or online at woolworths.com
Image: Supplied

“The Chaka Chaka limited-edition homeware range will add depth to any setting from contemporary to more traditional,” shares Youves Govender, Woolworths GM of homeware and beauty.

“This collection represents quality. It is decorative but functional, so it’s suitable for daily use as well as special events.”

Created by the singer for every home, this 100% porcelain collection consists of a mug, cup and saucer, creamer jug, sugar bowl, teapot, salad bowl and charger plate, as well as a 12-piece dinner set with four dinner plates, side plates and dessert bowls each. All pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Start collecting now by popping into your nearest Woolies homeware store, downloading the Woolies app or shopping online at woolworths.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Queen of all Africa: Yvonne Chaka Chaka's life in service of her continent

The grand piano in Yvonne Chaka Chaka's Bryanston home bristles with trophies of every description
Lifestyle
3 years ago

IN PICTURES | Steal mod Christmas decor ideas from this monochrome home

Decked out with Scandi-Afri decorations for the holidays, the Cape Town home of stylist Shelley Street will have you dreaming of a contemporary black ...
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years Lifestyle
  2. Tems, LKG, Sphokuhle N: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  4. Don’t wait two years; get a new iPhone every year at the iStore Lifestyle
  5. Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor