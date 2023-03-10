Get more bang for your buck for all your DIY needs at Leroy Merlin

Named Best Hardware Store in Best of Joburg for two consecutive years, Leroy Merlin is renowned for offering exceptional value for money through its range of affordable and quality home improvement products in the departments of construction, hardware, kitchen, bathroom, décor and garden.

Recognising the economic climate and the budgetary constraints consumers face when shopping for their homes, Leroy Merlin is dedicated to implementing innovative solutions that cater to various styles, trends, preferences and budgets. Customers can find essentials from load-shedding solutions and tools to decorative items such as wall art, mirrors, lighting fixtures, curtains, cushions, rugs and more.

The selection also includes products to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of different rooms such as shelving units, storage solutions and room dividers, plus a range of paint, wallpaper and tiling products to customise and personalise living spaces.

Leroy Merlin has four brick-and-mortar retail stores in Gauteng (for now), and has recently launched an exciting, interactive live-shopping experience. The Live Shopping channel is broadcast every Monday at 8pm from the Fourways branch. Customers can engage with sales representatives in real time online and take advantage of exclusive live discounts.

“Our customers can purchase products directly from our video. We’ve implemented a modern hybrid of in-person and online shopping,” says Prinershen Kamiah, communications lead at Leroy Merlin SA. “The shows include a combination of tutorials, demonstrations, pro tips and user advice.”

Get expert advice from Leroy Merlin’s knowledgeable store staff by visiting branches in Little Falls, Fourways, Greenstone and Boksburg, and browse the in-store showrooms for design inspiration. The team provides valuable insights, tips, recommendations on installations, and solutions for all its home improvement projects, regardless of the project’s stage.

The user-friendly Leroy Merlin website offers nationwide shipping, online catalogues and visual inspiration. The site provides simple, innovative shopping, where customers can easily browse, discover, compare and purchase from an extended range of products from the comfort of their home.

Click on the March More for Much Less catalogue to view this month’s special deals.

This article was sponsored by Leroy Merlin.