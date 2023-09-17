Higher calling: A fortress of calm in the heart of Joburg's suburban forest
The design of this family home is simple, but makes for a powerful response to the distinctive character of its treed suburban setting
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Sometimes Johannesburg’s suburbs, particularly the older ones, feel as if they are in the countryside. When their gardens are anchored by beautiful big trees, as they often are, and the branches spread out like roofs in their own right, arriving home can feel almost like an escape from the city. There’s greenery and birdsong, and the bustle of urban life can seem far away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.