Accidental Tourist

All over the map in Mozambique

John Miller and his friends discover that marula trees aren't the most reliable landmarks on the road less travelled

We had left the beaches of Chidenguele in the morning, heading to Hyliota Camp, a rustic birding camp on one of Mozambique's freshwater inland lakes in Inhambane Province.



Before we confirmed our booking, we had persuaded the manager in SA that we didn't need a guide, and no thanks for the GPS co-ordinates since we didn't have a GPS anyhow. We relied on his written directions — a lot of laughs, but not much clarity...