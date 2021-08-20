Travel

WATCH | Sneaky leopard attacks buck from behind a tree

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 August 2021 - 14:01

When a springbok was grazing near the road at Kgalagadi Transfrontier National Park, the antelope wasn't expecting a sneaky leopard to jump out at it from behind a tree.

The awesome sighting was captured by Johan Cronje while on a safari with his family at the park recently, and was shared by Latest Sightings.

We spotted a female leopard in the road, crouched down and extremely focused. She used the sandbank next to the road as cover and slowly positioned herself behind a tree. The springbok had no idea that she was so close and continued to forage.

“The leopardess swiftly moved behind the tree and came within a few feet of the springbok before making her chase. At this point, it was too late for the springbok to escape and the chase was over within seconds,” Cronje said of the dramatic moment.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Leopard’s showdown with hyena over captured impala

It was a glorious sight as the leopard caught one of the impalas in midair.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala

The lion thought it was being smart by walking slowly behind the leopard.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | ‘Unique’ sighting as leopard creeps up behind dehydrated baby wildebeest

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | This revamped Cape cottage epitomises gently worn sophistication Home & Gardening
  3. Why isn't Miss SA representing Mzansi at the Miss Supranational pageant? Lifestyle
  4. 'My life is very different now': Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dream colours her daze Lifestyle
  5. Turn coffee breaks into beer breaks on National Take a Beer to Work Day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top