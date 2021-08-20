WATCH | Sneaky leopard attacks buck from behind a tree

When a springbok was grazing near the road at Kgalagadi Transfrontier National Park, the antelope wasn't expecting a sneaky leopard to jump out at it from behind a tree.

The awesome sighting was captured by Johan Cronje while on a safari with his family at the park recently, and was shared by Latest Sightings.

“We spotted a female leopard in the road, crouched down and extremely focused. She used the sandbank next to the road as cover and slowly positioned herself behind a tree. The springbok had no idea that she was so close and continued to forage.

“The leopardess swiftly moved behind the tree and came within a few feet of the springbok before making her chase. At this point, it was too late for the springbok to escape and the chase was over within seconds,” Cronje said of the dramatic moment.