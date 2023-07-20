Say 'I do' at Zimbali Lodge, a dreamy coastal wedding location

There isn't a better place to say “I do” and spend your first hours as Mr and Mrs than Zimbali Lodge.

Tucked along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal in Ballito, this wedding venue has everything you could want for your big day. Just imagine it: crimson sunsets, jungle-enshrined terraces and beautiful beach scenes guaranteed to steal your heart. You can also enjoy some pre- and post-wedding pampering.

Who says you can't have it all?

“Aside from top-tier in-house catering and discerning accommodation for your guests, what makes Zimbali so special are the multiple venue options for tying the knot,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge general manager.

Whether it's an intimate seaside ceremony or a grand celebration you're dreaming of, Bhima and his experienced team are ready to work their magic to make it come to life. If you want to capture that wildly romantic coastal theme, here's what your wedding could look and feel like at Zimbali Lodge:

Palm Court

Dreamy ocean views? Check. Tropical ambience and intimate atmosphere? Double check. The Palm Court at Zimbali Lodge provides a storybook setting for a wedding ceremony. “There's even a grand colonial staircase for the bride to make her unforgettable entrance,” says Bhima.