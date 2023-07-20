Say 'I do' at Zimbali Lodge, a dreamy coastal wedding location
With multiple picturesque venues to choose from, you have the freedom to dream and create the wedding you've always wanted
There isn't a better place to say “I do” and spend your first hours as Mr and Mrs than Zimbali Lodge.
Tucked along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal in Ballito, this wedding venue has everything you could want for your big day. Just imagine it: crimson sunsets, jungle-enshrined terraces and beautiful beach scenes guaranteed to steal your heart. You can also enjoy some pre- and post-wedding pampering.
Who says you can't have it all?
“Aside from top-tier in-house catering and discerning accommodation for your guests, what makes Zimbali so special are the multiple venue options for tying the knot,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge general manager.
Whether it's an intimate seaside ceremony or a grand celebration you're dreaming of, Bhima and his experienced team are ready to work their magic to make it come to life. If you want to capture that wildly romantic coastal theme, here's what your wedding could look and feel like at Zimbali Lodge:
Palm Court
Dreamy ocean views? Check. Tropical ambience and intimate atmosphere? Double check. The Palm Court at Zimbali Lodge provides a storybook setting for a wedding ceremony. “There's even a grand colonial staircase for the bride to make her unforgettable entrance,” says Bhima.
The sparkling rim-flow pool creates a gorgeous contrast against the palm trees — a blissful backdrop for capturing that first kiss between the bride and groom. “Our recommended capacity at the Palm Court is between 50 to 100 guests, and the space is best used as a ceremony option.”
The Imbizo Room
Exchange your vows at the Imbizo Room. Hidden in the leafy garden forest, the backdrop of this space still conjures up enough coastal charm. You can still hear the call of the sea in the background.
“Intimate and out-of-sight, the Imbizo Room is thoughtfully poised for private wedding receptions of up to 50 guests. There's no need to stress about resort guests snooping in or watching from afar. Since Imbizo is indoors, weather conditions won't matter if you're tying the knot during the rainy season.”
Thandi Reception Venue
If you're gearing up for a big wedding near the beach, look no further than The Thandi Reception Venue. Consisting of the outdoor fountain court, the upper and lower restaurants, and the outdoor deck, this generous space ticks all the right boxes for an extensive guest list.
“There's ample room to mix, mingle, fling off your shoes and heat up the dance floor with loved ones. The Thandi Reception Venue can accommodate up to 100 wedding guests and be used for a ceremony or reception.”
The Ngwenya Terrace
Zimbali Lodge's Ngwenya Terrace gives you the best of both beach and bush wilderness — with ocean vistas above and lush indigenous forest views below.
As an open-air terrace, the atmosphere is light and airy, with a layout conducive to ceremonies and receptions.
“With a capacity of up to 50 wedding guests, there's more than enough wiggle room for an intimate celebration at the Ngwenya Terrace.”
Add-ons and special extras
It's essential to choose a space and a design that represents who you are as a couple. With multiple venue options to choose from at Zimbali Lodge, you have the freedom to dream and create the wedding you've always wanted.
The lodge features a variety of cuisine options to cater for all types of occasions and appetites. A bespoke beverage menu can be designed for the duration of your event. KwaZulu-Natal's tropical coastal climate also makes this region a blissful choice for winter weddings.
“If the rain does arrive and you've chosen an outdoor space, there are indoor backup plans to ensure a seamless celebration.”
At Zimbali Lodge, every wedding wish and whim will be attended to with exemplary service and attention to detail by the experienced team.
If you'd like to visit the lodge or request a quote, call: +27 (0) 32-001-0550 or email: zimbalilodge@dreamresorts.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Zimbali Lodge.