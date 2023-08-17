Celebrate your marriage milestones in Zimbali Lodge's laid-back luxury
Be it special birthdays or anniversaries, this exclusive retreat in a breathtakingly beautiful seaside setting is the perfect destination
If experiences trump material gifts when it comes to your marriage milestones — a romantic getaway is often the most rewarding way to celebrate. And what better place than Zimbali Lodge?
Tucked away on an eco-estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, this exclusive retreat ticks all the right boxes for couples looking for laid-back luxury in a secluded seaside setting.
“For travel lovers, true romance means hitting the road, and Zimbali offers the perfect destination for new and longtime lovebirds,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge's general Manager.
“Be it a special birthday, anniversary, vow renewal or spontaneous trip, Zimbali Lodge has everything you could dream of for honouring life's biggest moments with your sweetheart. Think ultra-comfortable suites, wall-to-wall luxury, and sweeping views all within leaping distance of the coastal hub of Ballito.”
Here's what to expect at Zimbali Lodge:
The perfect setting
Perched atop a hillside, the setting is breathtakingly beautiful at Zimbali Lodge, with a sparkling swimming pool, waving palm trees and views reaching out towards a valley brimming with indigenous flora.
“This is just the place to lean back with your loved one and soak up the natural scenery. Our location is primed for picture-taking and memory-making, particularly during sunrise or sunset.”
Zimbali Lodge also offers the perfect set-up should you want to renew your vows with family and friends in attendance.
“With multiple indoor and outdoor venue options to choose from, you have complete freedom to dream up your event exactly how you've imagined it.”
Low-key, laid-back luxury
With accommodation at Zimbali Lodge, couples can choose from the deluxe room, the superior king room or the ultra-opulent presidential suite. The best part is that all units feature private balconies, plush king-size beds, and an understated level of in-room luxury that never feels forced or overdone.
“What you decide on depends on how much you want to splurge and what you want from this special time together. Even if you're bound to a budget, you can still expect a high level of hospitality. Adding to that, the lodge's in-room amenities are modern, the décor is tasteful, and comfort comes standard during your stay — whichever suite you opt for.”
Wine and dine to your heart's content
Love a good date night? One thing the Zimbali Lodge team does exceptionally well is their dining experiences.
“Menus are thoughtfully crafted with meat and plant-based options, and the skilled team of chefs is always ready to whip up a romantic feast at the drop of a hat.”
Be it in-room breakfasts on your private balcony, dinners under the stars, private picnics or special sundowner experiences, you and your loved one are guaranteed to leave Zimbali Lodge with full bellies and happy hearts.
“The team is always well-prepared for special occasions, with crisp bottles of fizz, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a generous list of flagship South African wines. We also love sneaking in a few extra treats for our couples, but without intruding on their privacy.”
Add in a dose of adventure
“While heart-shaped chocolates and bouquets of flowers are always appreciated, sometimes your partner just wants to spend quality time with you, somewhere new.”
Aside from the private spa, one of the best ways to while away the time with your sweetheart at Zimbali is sprawling out in your suite or lounging by the pool.
But when you're ready for an adventure, Bhima highlights how the area surrounding Zimbali Lodge is brimming with beautiful beaches to explore.
“In addition to that shimmering coastline where migrating whales arrive from June, there's always plenty on the go nearby in Ballito. From farmers markets to seaside cafes and locally owned boutique stores, you're guaranteed to stumble across something unique and wonderful as a couple in this special little corner of the country.”
If there's something specific you need during your stay, the doting Zimbali Lodge team is always on hand to help make it happen. If you'd like to book the lodge for your wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or vow renewal, please call: +27 (0) 32-001-0550 or email zimbalilodge@dreamresorts.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Zimbali Lodge.