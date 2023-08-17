Celebrate your marriage milestones in Zimbali Lodge's laid-back luxury

Zimbali Lodge also offers the perfect set-up should you want to renew your vows with family and friends in attendance.

“With multiple indoor and outdoor venue options to choose from, you have complete freedom to dream up your event exactly how you've imagined it.”

Low-key, laid-back luxury

With accommodation at Zimbali Lodge, couples can choose from the deluxe room, the superior king room or the ultra-opulent presidential suite. The best part is that all units feature private balconies, plush king-size beds, and an understated level of in-room luxury that never feels forced or overdone.

“What you decide on depends on how much you want to splurge and what you want from this special time together. Even if you're bound to a budget, you can still expect a high level of hospitality. Adding to that, the lodge's in-room amenities are modern, the décor is tasteful, and comfort comes standard during your stay — whichever suite you opt for.”

Wine and dine to your heart's content

Love a good date night? One thing the Zimbali Lodge team does exceptionally well is their dining experiences.

“Menus are thoughtfully crafted with meat and plant-based options, and the skilled team of chefs is always ready to whip up a romantic feast at the drop of a hat.”

Be it in-room breakfasts on your private balcony, dinners under the stars, private picnics or special sundowner experiences, you and your loved one are guaranteed to leave Zimbali Lodge with full bellies and happy hearts.

“The team is always well-prepared for special occasions, with crisp bottles of fizz, chocolate-dipped strawberries and a generous list of flagship South African wines. We also love sneaking in a few extra treats for our couples, but without intruding on their privacy.”

Add in a dose of adventure

“While heart-shaped chocolates and bouquets of flowers are always appreciated, sometimes your partner just wants to spend quality time with you, somewhere new.”