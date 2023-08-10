Honeymoon haven: Zimbali Lodge is the perfect romantic coastal escape

Once those “I dos” have been said, the best bit of married life begins: the honeymoon. If you're planning yours and want to be whisked off somewhere endlessly wild and beautiful, look no further than Zimbali Lodge.

“There isn't a better place to spend your first days as Mr and Mrs,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge general manager.

“With no shortage of dazzling ocean-scapes, peppered with heart-stirring sunsets and plenty of pampering in between, a honeymoon here is guaranteed to make you weak at the knees.”

Hidden within the exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort eco-estate in KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbali Lodge is within easy reach for loved-up newlyweds.

“We're far enough from the bustle of Ballito but just close enough to those dreamy beaches and top-rated restaurants. Couples arriving from further afield can also kick-start their honeymoon straight after the wedding since we're just a 20-minute drive from King Shaka International Airport.”

If you both long for some seaside rest and recuperation, here's why Zimbali Lodge ticks all the right boxes for that perfect postnuptial holiday:

Honeymoon your way

With leaning palms, sultry subtropical gardens, and a classy, resort-style ambience, Zimbali Lodge effortlessly pairs romance with relaxation.

“Aside from the surrounding splendour and photo-worthy ocean views, we have all the mod cons you could want in a honeymoon destination. Clock in a few hours at the spa, dabble in a few cocktails at the Trophy Bar, and have your candlelit dinners for two at Thandi Restaurant.”