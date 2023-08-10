Travel

Honeymoon haven: Zimbali Lodge is the perfect romantic coastal escape

With dazzling views, luxurious rooms and high-level pampering, it ticks all the right boxes for that perfect postnuptial holiday

10 August 2023 - 12:01
Sponsored
Zimbali Lodge is the perfect getaway for your honeymoon.
Image: Supplied

Once those “I dos” have been said, the best bit of married life begins: the honeymoon. If you're planning yours and want to be whisked off somewhere endlessly wild and beautiful, look no further than Zimbali Lodge. 

“There isn't a better place to spend your first days as Mr and Mrs,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge general manager.

“With no shortage of dazzling ocean-scapes, peppered with heart-stirring sunsets and plenty of pampering in between, a honeymoon here is guaranteed to make you weak at the knees.” 

Hidden within the exclusive Zimbali Coastal Resort eco-estate in KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbali Lodge is within easy reach for loved-up newlyweds.

“We're far enough from the bustle of Ballito but just close enough to those dreamy beaches and top-rated restaurants. Couples arriving from further afield can also kick-start their honeymoon straight after the wedding since we're just a 20-minute drive from King Shaka International Airport.”

If you both long for some seaside rest and recuperation, here's why Zimbali Lodge ticks all the right boxes for that perfect postnuptial holiday: 

Honeymoon your way 

With leaning palms, sultry subtropical gardens, and a classy, resort-style ambience, Zimbali Lodge effortlessly pairs romance with relaxation.

“Aside from the surrounding splendour and photo-worthy ocean views, we have all the mod cons you could want in a honeymoon destination. Clock in a few hours at the spa, dabble in a few cocktails at the Trophy Bar, and have your candlelit dinners for two at Thandi Restaurant.”

At Zimbali Lodge, you can do as little or as much as you like during your honeymoon, and that's where the true magic lies
Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge general manager

When you're ready to leave the sun lounger (or your suite), there's plenty to do together, be it sunset strolls along Zimbali Beach, nearby forest walks or even a couple's round of golf or tennis.

“At Zimbali Lodge, you can do as little or as much as you like during your honeymoon, and that's where the true magic lies.”

Low-key luxury done well

When it comes to accommodation, couples can take their pick from the deluxe room to the superior king room or the ultra-sophisticated presidential suite. It all depends on how much you want to splash out and what you want from this special time together.

“The one thing Zimbali Lodge gets right is its understated level of in-room luxury that never feels forced or over the top. The lodge's amenities are modern, the décor is tasteful, and comfort comes standard during your stay — whichever room you choose.” 

From private balconies and plush king-size beds to ball-and-claw bathtubs and fluffy towels, this is the stuff honeymoon havens are made of. If there's something specific you require in-room, the doting team at Zimbali Lodge are always on hand to help make it happen.

Enjoy some downtime with a view at Zimbali Lodge.
Image: Supplied

“Special requests and 'I-never-expected-that' surprises are all part of the Zimbali Lodge parcel.” 

Choose your service

At Zimbali Lodge, couples are guaranteed a high level of primping and pampering. Just picture it: romantic turndown service and bountiful breakfasts brought to your door and chocolate-dipped strawberries and bottles of fine fizz arriving before you even ask.

“With honeymoons, we always step it up a notch but without encroaching on your privacy or alone time.

“Whether you'd like us to be within arm's reach or only there when you need, we can adjust our service approach. Have your honeymoon at Zimbali Lodge, and you're guaranteed to want to come back to recreate that same magic for your anniversaries. 

“If you love the idea of high-level pampering in a relaxed setting, then this is the honeymoon venue for you.”

If you'd like to book your honeymoon with Zimbali Lodge, you can call: +27 (0) 32-001-0550 or email: zimbalilodge@dreamresorts.co.za.

This article was sponsored by Zimbali Lodge. 

