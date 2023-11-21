7 Black Friday bargains to satisfy your wanderlust

1) IMAGINE HOLIDAYS: SAILING IN CROATIA

Spend seven nights island-hopping on a private yacht, enjoying the highlights of Croatia, and then spend three nights in a five-star hotel in Montenegro — for from R54,999 per person sharing.

This dream 10-night getaway is sprinkled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a private sunset dinner on Dubrovnik’s City Walls. Travel in style on the MS Roko, island-hopping to Korčula, Hvar, Split and Vis, as well as touring the extraordinary Mljet National Park.

After Croatia, you’ll transfer to the five-star Maestral Resort & Casino Przno in Montenegro, where your stay includes a 30-minute massage in the spa and ends with a farewell gala dinner overlooking the beautiful town of Budva.

The package includes all flights and transfers; cruising on a half-board basis plus a captain's dinner; and several escorted tours. It is available for departures between April and October 2024 and is limited to only 36 guests per sailing.

The R54,999 price is for an outside porthole cabin, departing October 12 2024. The Black Friday special saving of R46,000 per couple is based on booking a VIP balcony for departure July 7 2024. Book by November 30 to qualify.



For more details, dates and prices, see here.





2. MSC: SAIL TO MOZAMBIQUE, NAMIBIA AND MORE