7 Black Friday bargains to satisfy your wanderlust
From cruise options to city stays, this week is a good one to turn your holiday goals into plans
1) IMAGINE HOLIDAYS: SAILING IN CROATIA
Spend seven nights island-hopping on a private yacht, enjoying the highlights of Croatia, and then spend three nights in a five-star hotel in Montenegro — for from R54,999 per person sharing.
This dream 10-night getaway is sprinkled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a private sunset dinner on Dubrovnik’s City Walls. Travel in style on the MS Roko, island-hopping to Korčula, Hvar, Split and Vis, as well as touring the extraordinary Mljet National Park.
After Croatia, you’ll transfer to the five-star Maestral Resort & Casino Przno in Montenegro, where your stay includes a 30-minute massage in the spa and ends with a farewell gala dinner overlooking the beautiful town of Budva.
The package includes all flights and transfers; cruising on a half-board basis plus a captain's dinner; and several escorted tours. It is available for departures between April and October 2024 and is limited to only 36 guests per sailing.
The R54,999 price is for an outside porthole cabin, departing October 12 2024. The Black Friday special saving of R46,000 per couple is based on booking a VIP balcony for departure July 7 2024. Book by November 30 to qualify.
For more details, dates and prices, see here.
2. MSC: SAIL TO MOZAMBIQUE, NAMIBIA AND MORE
MSC is upgrading local cruising for South Africans this year with the MSC Splendida, its youngest, largest ship to ever port in SA for the season. Also the first ship to bring its exclusive “ship within a ship” concept, known as the Yacht Club, to SA, Splendida will spend the next few months doing journeys between SA, Mozambique and Namibia.
Black Friday deals are already live and available until November 27 with prices designed to fit every budget, from comfortable interior cabins to premium suite cabins, starting at R3,300 per person.
For more details and available dates, see here.
3. NORWEGIAN BRINGS THE DAWN
NCL will also be plying local waters this year with the Norwegian Dawn, from January to March 2024, which will be homeporting in Cape Town and Port Louis, Mauritius, for the season.
Whether you fancy a local holiday or a voyage further afield, the line is offering 50% off all its cruises plus its All Free at Sea Deals (speciality dining package, free open bar, wi-fi minutes, shore excursion credits and the chance to have a third and fourth guest sail for free on select sailings),plus a $200 (about R3,700) on-board credit per stateroom and $300 per person airfare discount on select sailings. Explore your Black Friday options here.
4. CLUB MED'S SUN AND SKI
With options from the Seychelles to Mauritius, from Marrakesh to the French Alps, Club Med is a master at the all-inclusive, check-in-and-forget-your-cares sort of getaway, where eating, drinking, and a host of activities are all included in the rate.
With 80 resorts across the globe, Club Med is offering Black Friday savings at its sun and ski resorts of up to R18,000 per person, valid for departures between December 2023 and April 2024.
Find specific resorts and deals here.
5. RESERVED SUITES: JOBURG WITH A VIEW
For those looking for a comfortable, secure and well placed spot in Johannesburg, the Reserved Suites Illovo offer furnished and serviced apartments in a mixed-use property with fantastic views over the Sandton skyline. There's a pool, a gym and a restaurant on site and mall lovers will delight in its location, just a hop from the glittering shopfronts of Sandton City in one direction and Rosebank Mall in another.
Prices are typically around R1,300 for a queen room to R8,500 for the three-bedroom penthouse apartment but for Black Friday they are offering up to 25% off on stays between December 1 and January 31. Find out more here.
6. HOUGHTON HOTEL: LEAFY JOZI FOR LESS
Classy accommodation in one of Joburg's leafy old suburbs is just one of myriad attractions at the multi-award-winning Houghton Hotel, which also has a variety of in-house dining options, a spa with an indoor pool, an outdoor pool and golf-course access.
For Black Friday, bookings made between November 24 and 27 for stays between January 1 and July 31 2024 will get a 20% discount. Unlock the deal by going to the website and entering the promo code: HHLuxuryStay2024 at checkout.
7. ASIA TO AFRICA BY SEA
Oceania Cruises has savings of up to $5,400 per stateroom on more than 100 global voyages in 2024, valid on bookings made between now and December 5.
The sale features itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America that range from seven to 34 days in length. One notable option for South Africans is the Asia & Africa Explorer aboard Nautica, which sails from Singapore to Cape Town, taking in Malaysia, Thailand and the Seychelles departing April 11 2024. The Black Friday saving is up to $4,600 per stateroom. See here.