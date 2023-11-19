Local cruising gets an upgrade with MSC Splendida: here's what it's like on board

The arrival marks a historic moment not only for the ship, which has never before touched South African waters, but also for the local cruise season, which has never been serviced by a ship of this calibre.

Built in 2009 and refurbished in 2017, Splendida is one of four ships in the line’s Fantasia class. When they launched, between 2008 and 2012, they were among the world’s biggest, and while new vessels get ever more inventive by the year, Splendida remains relatively large by cruise ship standards, with a passenger capacity of 4,363.

It is certainly younger and larger than the MSC vessels — Sinfonia (built in 2002 with a passenger capacity of 1,960) and Orchestra (2007, 2,550 pax) — that plied local waters for the '22/'23 season. It is also the first to bring the Yacht Club concept here.

A MANY-SPLENDOURED THING

So what’s a week on board really like? It was on a sea day, somewhere between Turkey and Greece, that a new mate and I were lying on loungers on deck 18, our toes pointing out to sea with not a speck of land in sight. “It’s quite a thing,” she mused, “to be not entirely sure where you are in the world.”

Agreed. And, for me, that feeling applied not only to the geographic location of the ship but also, fairly often, to my own whereabouts on the ship itself.

Over 333m long and 66m high, Splendida has 14 public decks (each bearing the name of a famous Italian artist) connected by 25 lifts, with lounges, bars, restaurants, pools, shops and much more tucked in from bow to stern. That means a dizzying number of ways to occupy oneself in a crazy number of places and, for the navigationally challenged (such as me), 100 ways to get lost.

In fact, unless you deliberately task yourself with an Amazing Race-style mission to check everything off, odds are there are places you will never see, or only stumble across because you were going elsewhere and misread the map.