'Michael Jackson' star on the good, the bad and the thrilling of travel

I am an adventurous eater when I travel. I'm a sucker for trying a local drink or dish I've never seen or tasted before. The weirdest thing I've ever tried was black rice paella, made with squid ink, in Salou, Spain. It was very nice, one of my favourite Spanish dishes. Just add a little hot sauce.
My best place in the world for a night out is Barcelona. I found a South African house-music bar/club there. And also the city has a lot going on at night.
One thing I always make sure I do on holiday is buy the latest sneakers I would never find in South Africa.
Out of the countries I've been to, I'd say Netherlands has the friendliest locals. Some people were particularly tricky in Spain, but not everywhere. I've heard — and even experienced — that racism is a big thing there and some people are very rude and have no sense of warm welcome.
I collect souvenirs, mostly for my mom and grandma, such as table clothes, fridge magnets and beach bags. My favourite souvenir is my Barcelona football team bottle opener.
My ultimate bucket-list destination would be England. I'd love to see Big Ben, the London Eye and Tower Bridge. I'd also love to see some West End shows and Premier League football matches.
Celeb travels
The thing I remember most about my childhood holidays is going to my aunt's house in Parow, Cape Town, and playing PlayStation until midnight or 1am with my uncle. I also remember going to play arcade games in the mall just down the road. I also enjoyed going to the swimming pools/beach with my family on Boxing Day.
My first trip abroad was to Robben Island, Cape Town — OK, I'm joking. It was to Dordrecht and Amsterdam in Netherlands for a dance competition in which my crew, Vuelta, placed fourth in the world. I remember the long, fast train out of Dordrecht to Amsterdam and how the station reminded me of a 1950s scene. I also remember stepping out on the platform, the gush of cold wind hitting me, and how I ran back in to take out my coat.
The most remote or difficult destination I've ever been to was Gran Tarajal on the island of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, Spain. The island has volcanoes that erupted many years ago.
A bizarre thing that’s happened on my travels was when I was 18 years old — me nearly falling out of a fourth-storey window in Amsterdam after trying the THC culture in the red-light district. As we were on our way back to our accommodation, my friend and I did a walking dance session and laughed all the way home.
My hometown is Cape Town. If I were to show a tourist around there, I would take them up Table Mountain and Lion's Head. I'd also take them to Robben Island, Cape Point and to see the penguins on Boulders Beach.
My favourite place is Mallorca, Spain. I've been going there for work for two years and I want to live there some day. It's summer there for six months of the year; it has the best places and beaches and many of my fellow South African musicians work and live there. My perfect day there would be waking up, going for a jog on the beachfront at Can Picafort, taking a swim in the sea, getting some tapas and local beer, taking a nap (siesta), then going out to watch a show at one of the pubs or hotels. I'd end the night going to one of the cool nightclubs — Banana Nightclub in Alcudia or Charley's.
My best travel experience was going to Amsterdam to represent my country in a world championship in 2012. We didn't win but coming home with fourth place was a good achievement.
My worst travel experience was losing my passport in a plane and having to stay in Barcelona and then Madrid to get an emergency visa to get home. And then my company wouldn't pay for my flight and I had to pay for it myself.
My perfect holiday was a trip to watch Barcelona vs Juventus at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona where I got to see Messi score a hat-trick against one of the best goal keepers in the world.
The perfect holiday involves a good hotel with great facilities, such as a gym, pool and entertainment. There must also be good local spots and sightseeing. And loads of adventure.
When I meet/see South African travellers overseas, I think and feel we all came on either work or holiday and we deserve it. And I'm proud to be South African. After everything we've been through as a country to see us overseas brings me joy.
