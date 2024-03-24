Cruising

Poetry on a plate: SA chef Reuben Riffel delights on the MSC Poesia

When the MSC Poesia sailed into South African waters recently, guests got the added treat of a gala dinner served up by the beloved local celebrity chef

I found myself on the balcony of a luxurious aft cabin (at the back of the ship) on deck nine, my home for a few days on the multistorey cruise liner MSC Poesia (it means “poetry” in Italian) with a glass of French bubbly in hand...