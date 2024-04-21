Western Cape
Birding for beginners II: ticking off the treasures of the Klein Karoo
In the second story of a two-part series on avitourism, Peta Scop moves the feather-finding mission on to the Klein Karoo
21 April 2024 - 00:00
It's day three of our avitourism trip (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/travel/2024-04-14-birding-for-beginners-a-feather-finding-mission-on-the-garden-route/) and we have many spectacular settings and close to 100 birds behind us. Starting in George, our group of media mavens has been delving into the quirky world of birding tourism and has already learnt a whole new vocabulary. ..
