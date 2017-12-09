Zuma ‘snubs’ KwaZulu-Natal for not handing Dlamini-Zuma overwhelming majority in ANC succession nominations ​

An irate President Jacob Zuma is said to have scolded ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal after the province failed to deliver overwhelming support for his preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Three senior provincial leaders told the Sunday Times that Zuma was so angry with the outcome of the provincial general council that he decided to give the event a miss.

The KwaZulu-Natal leadership had told delegates that Zuma would close the event on Tuesday, but instead Dlamini-Zuma spoke in his place.

Zuma had expected KwaZulu-Natal to deliver a solid delegation to Nasrec next weekend to close the gap that has been opened between Dlamini-Zuma and her opponent, ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, who has the backing of five provinces.