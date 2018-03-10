Phathiswa Magopeni aims to bridge SABC's credibility gap

The new head of news and current affairs at the SABC, Phathiswa Magopeni, faces a challenging task in restoring the public broadcaster’s credibility after its decades of hewing to the prevailing political line, from apartheid to Zuma. President Cyril Ramaphosa will not get an easy ride . . .

