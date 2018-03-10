Phathiswa Magopeni aims to bridge SABC's credibility gap
The new head of news and current affairs at the SABC, Phathiswa Magopeni, faces a challenging task in restoring the public broadcaster’s credibility after its decades of hewing to the prevailing political line, from apartheid to Zuma. President Cyril Ramaphosa will not get an easy ride . . .
11 March 2018 - 00:01
The new head of news and current affairs at the SABC, Phathiswa Magopeni, faces a challenging task in restoring the public broadcaster’s credibility after its decades of hewing to the prevailing political line, from apartheid to Zuma. President Cyril Ramaphosa will not get an easy ride . . .
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.