SA's rape nightmare
Villieria Slayer still haunts mother 14 years later
Serial killer and rapist who played out a sex fantasy still at large
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Serial killer and rapist who played out a sex fantasy still at large
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.