News

‘Horny’ pastor squares up for round 2 against SPCA inspector

05 May 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A lay pastor who bragged online about getting an erection after shooting a buck in 2019 is determined to have the man who called him out for his “sick and disrespectful” post found guilty of defamation. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Former Mr Gay World delighted after defamation case thrown out News
  2. Criminal defamation law repealed, but organisation expresses fear over hate ... News
  3. Kanye West apologises in Hebrew for anti-Jewish remarks Lifestyle
  4. House arrest, community service & a fine: Jackie Phamotse's punishment TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Basetsana Kumalo gives victim impact statement in case against Jackie ... TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. HR manager accused of R1.5m fraud quotes Bible verse in her defence News
  2. Shell and BEE partner’s relationship hits ‘rock bottom’ as oil giant prepares ... News
  3. Court row over 'illegal' sale of land restitution prize News
  4. Probe opens can of worms over R116m ICT tender News
  5. ‘Horny’ pastor squares up for round 2 against SPCA inspector News

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)