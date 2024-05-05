‘Horny’ pastor squares up for round 2 against SPCA inspector
05 May 2024 - 00:00
A lay pastor who bragged online about getting an erection after shooting a buck in 2019 is determined to have the man who called him out for his “sick and disrespectful” post found guilty of defamation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.