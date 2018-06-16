News

Field of 23 in race for Zimbabwe top job

17 June 2018 - 00:00 By JAMES THOMPSON and RAY NDLOVU

Zimbabwe's election race went into high gear on Thursday after the nomination court gave the green light to 23 presidential candidates to take part in the July 30 general elections.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Want to commit a cash heist? R30,000 and a call to prison is all you'll need News
  2. Police test Durban father's gun after daughter dies in horror hijacking News
  3. Rats feed on corpse in KZN hospital News
  4. Residents take charge of town killed by graft News
  5. Bank set to seize Zimbabwe tycoon's mansion in South Africa News

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack

Related articles

  1. Hilux hoax adds to former Zim minister Ignatius Chombo's charges News
  2. Court delivers setback in Pondai Dengu's bid to take over gold mine News
  3. Row over 'unfair' cash-register rental by bank heads to court News
X