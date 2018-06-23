MPs seek help with land submissions
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Parliament is getting external help to assist with processing close to a million written submissions on the issue of expropriation of land without compensation.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.