The search is on for SA’s R145m PowerBall jackpot winner

Do you have the multimillion-rand PowerBall ticket?

06 August 2018 - 07:43
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

On August 1, national lottery operator Ithuba announced that the PowerBall jackpot for Friday August 3 was estimated at a groundbreaking R140-million.

Ithuba has now confirmed that there is a single winner of the jackpot, who has in fact scooped more than R145-million!

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.

The name of the winner is not yet known, though.

“We have not yet met the winner, but we are confident that wherever the winner is, they will come forward at the first chance they get to claim this life-changing prize,” said Ithuba spokesperson Khensani Mabuza.

Ithuba also confirmed that once the winner had claimed and submitted all the necessary documents, the winnings would be paid into the person’s bank account within just a few days.

The winner will also receive extensive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost, as part of Ithuba’s essential service to help winners manage their newfound wealth.

For more information, visit the National Lottery website.

This article was paid for by Ithuba.

