Zimbabwe
Pupils hit by rise in price of books
13 January 2019 - 00:00
A new education curriculum which came into effect this school term has proved to be costly for cash-strapped parents.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.