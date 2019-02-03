News

State moves to blacklist Bosasa

First attempt blocked by Tom Moyane, said to be on firm's payroll

03 February 2019 - 00:04 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The department of correctional services has written to Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, informing it of the government's intention to blacklist it from doing business with the state.

