State moves to blacklist Bosasa
First attempt blocked by Tom Moyane, said to be on firm's payroll
03 February 2019 - 00:04
The department of correctional services has written to Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, informing it of the government's intention to blacklist it from doing business with the state.
