Markus Jooste's family fence 'privatises' seaside path

Former Steinhoff boss linked to row over public access

Disgraced Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste had no problem with the public buying his overvalued shares. But good luck accessing the public shoreline in front of the now infamous "Steinhoff" property in Hermanus, the quiet tourist town where Jooste invested millions of his allegedly ill-gotten fortune.