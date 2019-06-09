Markus Jooste's family fence 'privatises' seaside path
Former Steinhoff boss linked to row over public access
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Disgraced Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste had no problem with the public buying his overvalued shares. But good luck accessing the public shoreline in front of the now infamous "Steinhoff" property in Hermanus, the quiet tourist town where Jooste invested millions of his allegedly ill-gotten fortune.
