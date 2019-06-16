Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup'
Ramaphosa scuttles Magashule bid to pack committees with Zuma-ites
16 June 2019 - 00:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa moved decisively this week to head off an apparent plot by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to engineer a "parliamentary coup".
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.