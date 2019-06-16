Lights or salaries: SABC woes deepen
16 June 2019 - 00:06
The SABC's dire financial straits forced it into a stark choice at the end of May - pay staff salaries or its municipal accounts.
The SABC's dire financial straits forced it into a stark choice at the end of May - pay staff salaries or its municipal accounts.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.