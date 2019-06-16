Living and dying in Tin-Can Town
Toddlers and teens among the victims in latest spate of killings
16 June 2019 - 00:00
The only certainty for people doomed to live in Blikkiesdorp is hopelessness. The strong likelihood is death by disease or a bullet.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.