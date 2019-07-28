Rogue unit ramifications on the cigarette industry

As revealed in Tobacco Wars, the destruction of the Sars investigation units still costs SA billions every year, writes Graeme Hosken

Rogue spies, industrial espionage operations and campaigns to manipulate senior government intelligence officers have destroyed SA’s ability to combat the country’s R5bn annual illicit tobacco trade, according to a new book by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg.



In Tobacco Wars, Van Loggerenberg alleges plots were hatched between State Security Agency (SSA) operatives doing the bidding of tobacco companies. He outlines how Sars’s anti-tax-crime investigation capabilities have been decimated in a war waged by South African and multinational tobacco companies...