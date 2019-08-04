Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back
Love-struck soccer star’s poignant plea to estranged lover
04 August 2019 - 00:04
Three weeks after the murder of former South African soccer star Marc Batchelor, the police investigation has revealed a stormy relationship between him and his fiancée Cheré Gray.
Several friends of the couple — who have been interviewed by police — told the Sunday Times this week that Batchelor had pleaded with her to return home after a falling-out, promising to pay her R50,000 a month and buy her a car if she came back...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.