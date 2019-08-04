Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back

Love-struck soccer star’s poignant plea to estranged lover

Three weeks after the murder of former South African soccer star Marc Batchelor, the police investigation has revealed a stormy relationship between him and his fiancée Cheré Gray.



Several friends of the couple — who have been interviewed by police — told the Sunday Times this week that Batchelor had pleaded with her to return home after a falling-out, promising to pay her R50,000 a month and buy her a car if she came back...