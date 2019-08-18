News

Zimbabwe

Investing in family planning could yield savings in several areas for Zim

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By KENNETH MATIMAIRE

Zimbabwe could save US$500m in healthcare and related social services by 2030 by ensuring use of long-term family planning services and literacy, a new study says.

Research unveiled by the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council indicates that the country is experiencing unnecessary expenditure through maternal and child mortality that can be prevented...

