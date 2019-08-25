Mental health
Families paint their homes purple to fight the stigma of disability
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Desley Ngomane’s childhood was spent confined to her cramped home in Orange Farm, Gauteng, where she was shut away by a mother who lived in fear of the community because her daughter was disabled.
The 17-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, lived her “cursed” life in secret. “People would say horrible things — that she was cursed and had been bewitched. They didn’t understand what was wrong with her and would run away from her,” said her mother, Elina Chauque...
