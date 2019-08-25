Mental health

Families paint their homes purple to fight the stigma of disability

Desley Ngomane’s childhood was spent confined to her cramped home in Orange Farm, Gauteng, where she was shut away by a mother who lived in fear of the community because her daughter was disabled.



The 17-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, lived her “cursed” life in secret. “People would say horrible things — that she was cursed and had been bewitched. They didn’t understand what was wrong with her and would run away from her,” said her mother, Elina Chauque...