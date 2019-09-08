Trending

Forget what you know about pastels: menswear has been sugar-coated

Here's why calming ice cream colours have been trending on the runway, plus tips on how to wear these soft shades like a pro

Pastels are nothing new. Men in gentle, ice-cream shades, however, is.



Welcome to the first season of a new decade — spring/summer 2020 runways were painted with tender pastels — not just peppered with pastel separates, we're talking top-to-toe macaron hues. Everything from suiting to streetwear has a whole new look and feel, come spring and beyond...