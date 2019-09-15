Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days

It took her four days and five attempts to report the rape of her three-year-old daughter to the police. When officers finally arrived at her home, they brought the alleged rapist with them to demand why she was "spreading rumours" about him - and they then left him there.



The distraught Khayelitsha, Cape Town, mother opened up to the Sunday Times about her hell of last weekend when she was sent from one police station to another in her desperate attempt to get officers to take her seriously. It was only after her elder daughter vented her family's frustration on social media, prompting a public outcry, that the police acted...